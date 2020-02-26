Budget gets cautious nod from economists and the market

“They have shown they are willing to address the elephant in the room, which is the public-sector wage bill,” said Ackerman, though this may be difficult to execute if opposed by trade unions.

Slow growth and revenue shortfalls will translate to budget deficits over the next three years that are set to stay above 6%, the Treasury said, peaking at 6.8% in 2020/2021 and falling to 5.7% in the year ending 2023.

A R160bn drop in the remuneration costs for national and provincial administrations and other public bodies will account for the bulk of the anticipated R261bn in savings, equivalent to 1% of GDP for the next three years.

Delay downgrade

“It’s hard to remember the last time the market enjoyed a speech by a finance minister in SA,” said Monex Europe’s Simon Harvey, adding that the optimism may not last.

The pro-growth aspects and longer-term promises regarding the budget deficit should be enough to at least delay a downgrade to junk status of SA’s credit rating by Moody’s, he said.

SA needs structural reforms and economic growth, said Harvey, and Mboweni has presented what seems to be a credible solution in the short term for SA’s fiscal position, even if the budget deficit will rise in the short term before falling again.

“Markets have become a bit numb to the promises however, and what we need to see before the next budget is some progress in implementation,” said Harvey.

The JSE, rand and local bonds firmed noticeably soon after Mboweni began speaking, reversing earlier losses. By 6pm the rand had gained to R15.13/$.

The JSE closed 0.43% higher, with the banking index leaping 6.21%, its best day in more than two years.

The government has signalled its intention to restructure the corporate income tax system over the medium term by broadening the base and reducing the rate.