ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Brace for higher taxes and rising debt
Eyes will be on how Tito Mboweni plans to stabilise debt over the coming few years
24 February 2020 - 05:05
There is one item of real importance on the economics calendar this week: the 2020 national budget on Wednesday.
For the man in the street the most important question will be the extent to which finance minister Tito Mboweni raises taxes; for business, it will be the extent of deterioration in the country’s debt dynamics.
