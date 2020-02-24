Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Brace for higher taxes and rising debt Eyes will be on how Tito Mboweni plans to stabilise debt over the coming few years BL PREMIUM

There is one item of real importance on the economics calendar this week: the 2020 national budget on Wednesday.

For the man in the street the most important question will be the extent to which finance minister Tito Mboweni raises taxes; for business, it will be the extent of deterioration in the country’s debt dynamics.