Real compromises are needed to fix fiscal hole, says Michael Sachs Financial managers have no budget for the political policies they have to execute, expert observes

At the heart of the state’s grim financial position is that the plans and commitments made by the rest of government are not aligned with fiscal policy.

This is how academic Michael Sachs, the former head of the budget office in the Treasury, summed up the conundrum confronting the government as it heads into budget week, when finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to outline how the government will balance its books.