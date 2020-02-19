Consumer inflation rose at faster pace in January

Consumer inflation rose at a faster pace in January, in line with expectations, according to data released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) was 4.5% in January, up from 4.0% in December, buoyed by, among other factors, increases in fuel prices. This was close to market expectations, which saw inflation coming in at 4.6%, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Despite January’s uptick, at this level, inflation has been at or below the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6% since December 2018.

SA’s economy remains weak and, along with a lower inflation environment, prompted the Bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its last meeting in January. The Bank expects inflation to average 4.7% this year.