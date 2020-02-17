Moody’s cuts SA growth forecast

Moody’s Investors Service slashed its SA growth forecast on Monday on the back of local economic challenges.

It now forecasts the economy will grow 0.7% in 2020 from 1% and 0.9% in 2021.

“We attribute the persistent economic weakness to lacklustre domestic private sector demand — both household spending and investment — and the detrimental impact of widespread power outages on the manufacturing and mining activity,” the agency said in its report.

Moody’s is the last ratings agency to rate SA government debt at investment grade.

Mboweni will table the budget on February 26, and Moody’s is due to review SA’s credit rating on March 27.