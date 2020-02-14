PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Sona 2020

SA should not succumb to “the many difficult and protracted problems that confront us”, but rather confront them to place the economy “on a path of inclusive growth”, he said.

The discussion then moves to the issue of public finances. The main question is how is the state going to fund the programmes that need to be run to grow the economy and reduce the unemployment highlighted in the Sona.

Ramkhelawan-Bhana says it was interesting to hear the president making reference to a sovereign wealth fund and a state bank. Given the current state of public finances, she says these issues will definitely require further discussion in parliament before they can be implemented.

Bishop says it was good to see and hear the president addressing issues to increase the ease of doing business in SA, as this is an important consideration for driving investment in the country.

