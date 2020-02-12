WATCH: How SA’s jobless rate has stagnated

At 29.1%, the country’s unemployment rate remains at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. More people managed to gain employment over the period but with the working population growing, the economy is failing to keep up.

More worryingly, sectors such as manufacturing and trade that tend to create jobs over the period actually shed jobs.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke shares his analysis of the data and what it suggests about the trajectory of the economy.