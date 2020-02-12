Trump’s trade benefits trim will hit SA’s exporters hardest
12 February 2020 - 05:10
In a heavy blow to some of SA’s top exporters, the Trump administration has removed the country from the list of nations that can receive preferential trade benefits.
The move could see SA losing billions of rand in export revenue and lead to job losses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now