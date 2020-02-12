December retail sales contract, making 2019 worst performance in a decade
Retail sales growth averaged 1.2%, their weakest rate since 2009 amid weak consumer confidence and constrained household spending
12 February 2020 - 14:04
UPDATED 12 February 2020 - 17:20
Retail sales contracted in December, coming in sharply below expectations, and delivering their worst annual performance since 2009, Statistics SA data showed on Wednesday
For the full 2019 year, retail sales growth averaged 1.2%, the weakest rate since 2009, underscoring the difficult trading conditions shop owners have faced amid poor consumer confidence and constrained household spending.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now