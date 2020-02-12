December retail sales contract, making 2019 worst performance in 11 years

Retail sales contracted in December, coming in sharply below expectations, and delivering their worst annual performance since 2009, Stats SA data revealed on Wednesday

Retail sales contracted by 0.4% year on year, coming down sharply from November’s 2.6% growth, which was attributed to the bump delivered by Black Friday sales. For the full year retail sales growth averaged 1.2%, their worst level since 2009, underscoring the difficult trading conditions retailers have faced, amid weak economic growth, poor consumer confidence and constrained household spending.

December’s outcome undershot expectations in a Bloomberg survey which forecast a 2% increase year on year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis retail sales shrank 3.1% down from a revised print of 2%.

The largest negative contributors to the annual decrease were general dealers which shrank -0.8% and contributed -0.3 of a percentage point to the declines; retailers in hardware, paint and glass, which shrank -3.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to the fall; and all “other” retailers — which include online retailers — which shrank -1.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage points.

The retail sector was battered in 2019 with general retail stocks experiencing their toughest year since 1998, Business Day reported. In January Massmart the owner of Game and Makro announced it would be cutting 1,500 jobs from its underperforming DionWired and Masscash divisions.

Jobs numbers released on Tuesday also highlighted some of the difficulties faced by the sector. During the fourth quarter of 2019 the trade sector shed 159,000 jobs, according to Stats SA. As a result the industry failed to contribute to a seasonal decline in the unemployment rate typically seen in the fourth quarter. This is associated with a pickup in temporary jobs as businesses gear up for the festive season trade.

For the first time since 2008 the unemployment rate remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2019 at 29.1%.

