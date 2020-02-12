Economy

December retail sales contract, making 2019 worst performance in 11 years

Stats SA figures badly disappoint after a survey predicted a 2% rise year on year

12 February 2020 - 14:04 Lynley Donnelly
UPDATED 12 February 2020 - 12:02
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mall of Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Retail sales contracted in December, coming in sharply below expectations, and delivering their worst annual performance since 2009, Stats SA data revealed on Wednesday

Retail sales contracted by 0.4% year on year, coming down sharply from November’s 2.6% growth, which was attributed to the bump delivered by Black Friday sales. For the full year retail sales growth averaged 1.2%, their worst level since 2009, underscoring the difficult trading conditions retailers have faced, amid weak economic growth, poor consumer confidence and constrained household spending.

December’s outcome undershot expectations in a Bloomberg survey which forecast a 2% increase year on year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis retail sales shrank 3.1% down from a revised print of 2%. 

The largest negative contributors to the annual decrease were general dealers which shrank -0.8% and contributed -0.3 of a percentage point to the declines; retailers in hardware, paint and glass, which shrank -3.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to the fall; and all “other” retailers — which include online retailers — which shrank -1.7% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage points.

The retail sector was battered in 2019 with general retail stocks experiencing their toughest year since 1998, Business Day reported. In January Massmart the owner of Game and Makro announced it would be cutting 1,500 jobs from its underperforming DionWired and Masscash divisions.

Jobs numbers released on Tuesday also highlighted some of the difficulties faced by the sector. During the fourth quarter of 2019 the trade sector shed 159,000 jobs, according to Stats SA. As a result the industry failed to contribute to a seasonal decline in the unemployment rate typically seen in the fourth quarter. This is associated with a pickup in temporary jobs as businesses gear up for the festive season trade.

For the first time since 2008 the unemployment rate remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2019 at 29.1%. 

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Who stands to gain from consumers’ strain?

Incomes have deteriorated, especially among those with the most spending power, and retailers like Mr Price could benefit as shoppers downgrade
Opinion
5 days ago

The one-stop shop stops in its tracks

Another one bites the dust as traditional retail brands tumble
Business
1 week ago

Woolworths: Time to pick up the pieces

Woolworths’ new CEO will have an even tougher job on his hands as fashion, food and beauty sales stumble
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Robust US December retail figures point to higher GDP growth

Sector likely to see further creative disruptions as several online sales platforms gain momentum
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

CEO Mitchell Slape wants Massmart to get back in the game

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis shares soar on sparkling trading update

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Time for a retail rebound?

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.