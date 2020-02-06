Economy German businesses will invest in SA only if conditions are good, says Angela Merkel Areas of co-operation the two countries are discussing include the energy sector and renewables BL PREMIUM

German businesses are very interested in investing in SA, but “want to see good conditions put in place”, including less bureaucracy and “legal certainty”, German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Areas of co-operation that the two countries are discussing include the energy sector and the renewables area, she said in her opening remarks on an official visit, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.