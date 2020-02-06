German businesses will invest in SA only if conditions are good, says Angela Merkel
Areas of co-operation the two countries are discussing include the energy sector and renewables
06 February 2020 - 13:36
German businesses are very interested in investing in SA, but “want to see good conditions put in place”, including less bureaucracy and “legal certainty”, German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
Areas of co-operation that the two countries are discussing include the energy sector and the renewables area, she said in her opening remarks on an official visit, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now