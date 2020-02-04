BMW orders its subsidiaries to stop reporting monthly car sales
Withholding the company’s sales data will complicate life for industry forecasters and economists
04 February 2020 - 05:00
German carmaker BMW has thrown a spanner in the works of local motor industry forecasting by instructing its subsidiaries, including BMW SA, to stop reporting monthly sales.
Instead, the global group will disclose numbers at the end of every quarter.
