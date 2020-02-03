Manufacturing conditions sour in January

Business conditions in the manufacturing sector deteriorated more than anticipated in January, with expectations for the coming months souring to their lowest levels in more than a year, amid uncertainty about load-shedding and the prospects for the global economy.

The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) declined 1.9 index points to reach 45.2, according to a release from the bank, its worst level since September 2019. This was worse than market expectations, which estimated a reading of 47.3, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The subcomponent tracking businesses’ expectations of conditions in the coming six months, slid to 42.5, its lowest level since October 2018.

“Uncertainty about the frequency and severity of load-shedding in future and the strength of the global economy — and thus external demand — likely dimmed prospects,” the bank said.

The ABSA PMI, released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research, is a monthly gauge of business conditions in the manufacturing sector. A reading below 50 points indicates a contraction in activity, while a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Manufacturing accounts for about 14% of SA’s GDP.

The broader performance of the PMI’s other sub-components was mixed — with two recovering from multiyear lows experienced in December, while the other three declined in January.

The index tracking employment in the sector slumped to a seasonally adjusted 37.8, the lowest level recorded in almost six years when it hit 37.6, in May 2014

“This result corresponds with recent announcements of planned retrenchments in the factory sector and wider economy,” Absa said.

The business activity index, which hit record lows in December, recovered in January. But at 44.6 the level of activity remained low.

“This suggests that weak manufacturing output was sustained at the start of the new year. The soft output was even without nationwide load-shedding during most of the month,” the bank said.

The subcomponent following new sales orders, also recovered in January from multiyear lows in the previous month, but remains in contraction territory at 42.5 index points, suggesting demand for factory goods is still “very poor”.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za