Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SAA and the coronavirus

The week’s top economics news from SAA’s bailout to how the coronavirus could affect SA’s economy

31 January 2020 - 13:59 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we round up the week’s top economics news from one state-owned enterprise being bailed out, yet again, to how the coronavirus could affect SA’s economy.

Join the debate:

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jee-A van der Linde, an economist with NKC African Economics, to explore how these developments could affect SA.

The first part of the discussion focuses on national carrier SAA. Earlier this week, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) gave R3.5bn in funding; the National Treasury had placed the airline in business rescue in December.

What does the financial bailout mean for the fiscus, where does it leave SAA and was it the right thing to do?

Van der Linde explores what the possible policy implications could be, particularly for future bailouts and how other SOEs are handled in future. Following on, he gives his thoughts as to the bailout’s effect on the national budget and how international ratings agencies will view this intervention by the government.

Passengers wear face masks at Hong Kong’s international airport on January 22 2020. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE
Passengers wear face masks at Hong Kong’s international airport on January 22 2020. Picture: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE

In the second half, the discussion shifts to the coronavirus, which has been spreading in China, with about 8,000 people infected so far, and has started to be found in other parts of the world. Given that China is one of SA’s biggest trading partners, Van der Linde says the rand took a hit this week due to developments around the virus. The outbreak has disrupted the flow of business in China, which had a knock-on effect on global financial markets, he says, though the full effect can only be assessed after some time has passed.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production

PODCAST | ANC unity looms larger than global summits

The WEF gets SA representation, but not from the president, who was home for the ANC’s NEC
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | SA’s consumer confidence is at a very low level

FNB’s CCI shows that consumers are generally pessimistic about the state of the economy
Economy
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Naked AI-based insurer expands coverage

Replacing people with algorithms allows insurance to get stripped to its cost-effective basics
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.