PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SAA and the coronavirus

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jee-A van der Linde, an economist with NKC African Economics, to explore how these developments could affect SA.

The first part of the discussion focuses on national carrier SAA. Earlier this week, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) gave R3.5bn in funding; the National Treasury had placed the airline in business rescue in December.

What does the financial bailout mean for the fiscus, where does it leave SAA and was it the right thing to do?

Van der Linde explores what the possible policy implications could be, particularly for future bailouts and how other SOEs are handled in future. Following on, he gives his thoughts as to the bailout’s effect on the national budget and how international ratings agencies will view this intervention by the government.