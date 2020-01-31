Load shedding until Monday morning, says Eskom

Eskom said on Friday stage 2 load-shedding will begin at 9am and continue until 6am on Monday, due to a shortage of generation capacity and planned maintenance on three units.

Emergency resources were used extensively to supplement capacity over the past few days, and were depleted, the power utility said.

“We apologise to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them,” the statement read.

“We want to assure the nation that critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service”.

Eskom said it would replenish dam levels for pumped storage schemes and diesel for open cycle gas turbines over the weekend.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za