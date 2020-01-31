Economy

Load shedding until Monday morning, says Eskom

Maintenance on units, shortage of generation and depleted emergency means load shedding from 9am on Friday to 6am on Monday

31 January 2020 - 08:48 karl gernetzky
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Eskom is load shedding. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Eskom said on Friday stage 2 load-shedding will begin at 9am and continue until 6am on Monday, due to a shortage of generation capacity and planned maintenance on three units.

Emergency resources were used extensively to supplement capacity over the past few days, and were depleted, the power utility said.

“We apologise to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them,” the statement read.

“We want to assure the nation that critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service”.

Eskom said it would replenish dam levels for pumped storage schemes and diesel for open cycle gas turbines over the weekend.

CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA takes a year to come full circle on how to fix Eskom

The thrust of André de Ruyter’s Eskom recovery plan was mooted a year ago by the president’s expert panel, then buried
Opinion
3 days ago

DBSA defends SAA loan

Airline going out of business could devastate the aviation industry, and the disbursement carries “zero” risk, says bank
National
18 hours ago

SA miners ready to generate electricity if they can get official approval

Photovoltaic solar projects would generate power for miners’ own use, says Minerals Council
Companies
2 days ago

Rise in liquidations reflects just how tough trading conditions are for business

The number of businesses that had to wind up their operations in 2019 rose 10.7% from the year before
Economy
2 days ago

