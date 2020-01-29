NEWS ANALYSIS: Focusing on the economy, not politics, catapults tiny Vietnam way ahead of SA

Vietnam has had a head start, in all fairness. It introduced a series of economic and political reforms in 1986 (referred to as Doi Moi), while SA was still in the claws of apartheid, only breaking free in the early 1990s. According to Peter Vanham, media strategist at the WEF, these reforms steered Vietnam to become a “socialist-orientated market economy”.

The World Bank, in its October overview of Vietnam, says the country’s development over the past 30 years has been “remarkable”. The economic and political reforms spurred rapid economic growth, transforming Vietnam into a lower middle-income country. Between 2002 and 2018 more than 45-million people were lifted out of poverty.

In its overview of SA, the World Bank notes that the country’s political transition is known as “one of the most remarkable political feats of the past century”. That says something. But then it adds: “SA has made considerable strides toward improving the wellbeing of its citizens since its transition to democracy in the mid-1990s, but progress is slowing.”

According to the World Bank, the slowdown in poverty reduction is partly due to “structural challenges” and weak growth since the global financial crisis of 2008. Labour market developments that demand skills that the country’s poor currently lack is also part of SA’s problems, despite it spending more on education than anything else.

The WEF social mobility index published earlier in January demonstrates where Vietnam got it right. The country is ranked 39th out of 82 in terms of access to education. SA is ranked 80th. In terms of the percentage of children who are “out-of-school” SA is ranked 63rd — Vietnam is at number 17. SA’s unemployment rate is one of the worst in the world and it ranks second-last in the world in terms of an unemployed labour force with basic education. Vietnam is 4th in that category.

Visiting Vietnam and its capital city Hanoi gives life to these statistics. The atmosphere is vibrant, the energy invigorating with young and old jostling to get buyers for mouth-watering street food, the latest smartphones and branded clothes, shoes and bags at jaw-dropping low prices.

The streets and sidewalks are filled with hawkers on bicycles, shoe-repairers and scooters picking up and delivering merchandise to the street stalls. It is the culture of haggling that fuels the energy of the city and the economy of the country. Cash seems to be king.

According to World Bank analysts, Vietnam’s economic rise can be explained by three main factors: it embraced trade liberalisation with “gusto”. This was complemented by domestic deregulation and lowering the cost of doing business. It has invested heavily in human and physical capital.