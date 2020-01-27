Economy

WATCH: Why CEOs are pessimistic about growth

PwC Africa CEO Dion Shango talks to Business Day TV about an annual PwC survey

27 January 2020
More than half of CEOs across the world expect a slowdown in global economic growth in 2020, according to data from an annual PwC survey that was released at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The high level of pessimism is attributed to overregulation, rising trade wars, cybersecurity threats and rising negative effects of climate change.

PwC Africa CEO Dion Shango shared his perspective with Business Day TV.

Or listen to the full audio:

