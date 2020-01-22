Economy

Consumer inflation ticks up in December

Consumer inflation for 2019 averaged 4.1% — its lowest annual level since 2005

22 January 2020 - 11:13 Lynley Donnelly
Consumer inflation ticked up in December in line with expectations partly due to food and fuel price increases.

The December figure wraps up 2019, revealing that consumer inflation for the full year averaged 4.1% — its lowest annual level since 2005. This is on par with the SA Reserve Bank’s expectations that it would average 4.1% last year.

An easing inflationary outlook, and weaker expectations for economic growth, were the main reasons Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago cut interest rates by 0.25% last week.

December’s consumer inflation, as measured by Stats SA’s consumer price index (CPI), reached 4%, coming off the record lows of November, when CPI reached 3.6%, its lowest reading since December 2010.

It matched market forecasts, with a Bloomberg survey of 15 analysts predicting CPI would reach 4%. 

According to Stats SA, transport inflation accelerated to 3.3% in December from -0.3% in November, reflecting higher fuel prices. A 22c/l rise in the price of inland 95-octane petrol between November and December pushed up the annual petrol price increase to R1.06, the agency said.

The food and nonalcoholic beverages category recorded an annual rate of 3.9%, slightly higher than the 3.5% recorded in November.

Inflation on housing and utilities slowed slightly in December to 4.6% from 4.8% recorded in November, but it was still the largest contributor to December’s increase, adding 1.1 percentage points. Housing and utilities accounted for a substantial 24.62% weighting in the CPI basket.

donnellyl@timesmedia.co.za

