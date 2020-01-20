IMF cuts SA growth forecasts
It expects SA to now grow at 0.8% in 2020, noting structural constraints and deteriorating public finances, that are ‘holding back business confidence and private investment’
20 January 2020 - 15:50
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth estimates for SA on Monday, joining the World Bank in expecting the country to grow at less than 1% this year.
The fund flagged structural constraints and deteriorating public finances, that “are holding back business confidence and private investment” in its World Economic Outlook update for 2020.
