Economy IMF cuts SA growth forecasts It expects SA to now grow at 0.8% in 2020, noting structural constraints and deteriorating public finances, that are 'holding back business confidence and private investment'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth estimates for SA on Monday, joining the World Bank in expecting the country to grow at less than 1% this year.

The fund flagged structural constraints and deteriorating public finances, that “are holding back business confidence and private investment” in its World Economic Outlook update for 2020.