Transnet backs down from tariff increase after customers cry foul

Transnet has back-pedalled on steep increases it sought to implement on some of its container freight lines used to transport manganese out of the Northern Cape, after being threatened with legal action by a small client and causing consternation among others.

Unhappy customers say the threatened increases would have amounted to almost 190% in some instances and flout promises by the state to reduce the cost of doing business in SA. They also fly in the face of efforts to support small and emerging businesses, including junior mines, operating in economically deprived regions such as the Northern Cape, worried clients told Business Day.

In November Transnet notified customers of the increases, meant to be phased in between December and February.

This came after the parastatal said that a review of its containerised manganese flows from the Northern Cape and Free State revealed that it was losing money on these operations. The increases would have fallen outside the parastatal’s annual increases.

But Transnet, which has a monopoly on freight rail in SA, backed down from implementing the increases last week, after the threat of legal action by third-party logistics company Supply Chain Architects (SCA).

The company supplies small mines, which do not transport large-enough manganese parcels to receive bulk allocations on Transnet’s rail network, with logistics services to transport the mineral out of Lohatla, Northern Cape, to the port of Coega.

Transnet did not respond to detailed questions regarding its initial decision to up the tariffs. It would only say that it will “be holding the original tariffs until end-March 2020. No increases will be applied during this time.”