WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank made a surprise cut to rates
Econometrix economist Azar Jammine, PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel and AFRA Constultants economist Sifiso Skenjana talk to Business Day TV
17 January 2020 - 10:38
Analysts had expected the SA Reserve Bank to keep interest rates unchanged, but governor Lesetja Kganyago cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, arguably to trigger some sort of growth.
Econometrix economist Azar Jammine, PwC chief economist Lullu Krugel and AFRA Constultants economist Sifiso Skenjana joined Business Day TV to discuss the Bank’s decision.