Reserve Bank signals second rate cut likely in 2020
16 January 2020 - 23:44
The SA Reserve Bank signalled another interest rate cut in the fourth quarter of 2020 as its monetary policy committee (MPC) confounded expectations and unanimously cut borrowing costs on Thursday.
The 25-basis-point cut, which takes the repo rate to 6.25%, comes as SA’s economy struggles to grow and inflation consistently surprises on the downside.
