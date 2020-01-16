Economy

Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

The bank cut its GDP forecasts to 0.4% for 2019, from 0.5%, thanks largely to electricity supply constraints

16 January 2020 - 15:10 Lynley Donnelly
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In a move that could offer some respite to SA’s battling consumers Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced an interest-rate cut of 25bps on Thursday 

The cut, which takes the repo rate to 6.25%, was a possibility as SA’s growth has flagged and inflation has slowed to its lowest levels since December 2010. However, many economists believed the Bank would stay hawkish as SA confronts a difficult February budget and the possibility of a ratings downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service.

The bank cut its GDP forecast to 0.4% for 2019 (from 0.5%) thanks largely to electricity supply constraints.

The forecasts for 2020 and 2021 have also been lowered to 1.2%(from 1.4%) and 1.6% (from 1.7%), respectively.

Electricity supply constraints will likely keep economic activity muted in the near term, Kganyago said in the MPC statement.

The bank revised its inflation forecast “significantly lower” from its last meeting in November. The Bank now expects inflation to average 4.1% in 2019 (from 4.2%), 4.7% in 2020 (from 5.1%) and 4.6% for 2021 (from 4.7%).

SA’s economy continues to flag amid rolling blackouts instituted by power utility Eskom, which began again in December. The shortages have weighed on expectations for growth, and the Bank has joined institutions such as the World Bank in moves to cut growth forecasts.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

