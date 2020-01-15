November retail sales get a boost

Retail sales picked up more than expected in November, as Black Friday discounts provided a likely boost to the sector, and offered a silver lining in an otherwise tough economic climate.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales grew by 3.1% month-on-month, according to Stats SA data released on Wednesday, coming in above a Bloomberg survey of 2.8%. This was up from a revised 0.1% in October.

On an annual basis, retail sales also outpaced expectations coming in at 2.6% compared to a median survey of 0.7%, which is the best showing since April 2019.

The retail sector has been battered in the past year, as a weak economy, unemployment and low income growth have put consumers under pressure.

On Monday Massmart — the owner of Game, and Makro — announced it would be closing underperforming Masscash and DionWired stores, cutting 1,500 jobs in the process. During 2019, general retail stocks had their toughest year since 1998.