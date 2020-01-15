Economy

November retail sales get a boost

Annual retails sales grew better than expected in November, according to Stats SA, likely due to Black Friday

15 January 2020 - 14:25 Lynley Donnelly
Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales at the Rosebank Mall. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Retail sales picked up more than expected in November, as Black Friday discounts provided a likely boost to the sector, and offered a silver lining in an otherwise tough economic climate.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales grew by 3.1% month-on-month, according to Stats SA data released on Wednesday, coming in above a Bloomberg survey of 2.8%. This was up from a revised 0.1% in October.

On an annual basis, retail sales also outpaced expectations coming in at 2.6% compared to a median survey of 0.7%, which is the best showing since April 2019.

The retail sector has been battered in the past year, as a weak economy, unemployment and low income growth have put consumers under pressure.

On Monday Massmart — the owner of Game, and Makro — announced it would be closing underperforming Masscash and DionWired stores, cutting 1,500 jobs in the process. During 2019, general retail stocks had their toughest year since 1998.

The uptick comes against a wider backdrop of weak economic data closing out the final months of 2019 and the advent of load-shedding by Eskom in December, which have weighed on growth expectations.

Consumer confidence for the fourth quarter remains at two-year lows, with the majority of consumers expecting SA’s economic prospects to deteriorate over the next 12 months, according to the latest FNB/BER consumer confidence index.

The index is a measure of households’ confidence in the economy and sentiment regarding their financial position. The neutral mark for the index is considered to be +2.

According to Stats SA, the main contributors to November’s annual growth rate were general dealers; textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods; retailers and retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

