WATCH: Why business confidence is languishing near 34-year lows

Sacci chief economist Richard Downing talks to Business Day TV about the index and the slight uptick in December

10 January 2020 - 09:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

SA’s business confidence slumped to the lowest in 34 years in 2019, as load-shedding took its toll.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) reported that the business confidence index (BCI) was down from an average of 95.5 index points in 2018 to an average of 92.6 points in 2019.

Sacci chief economist Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and its implications.

