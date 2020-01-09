Economy

Stage 2 load-shedding to continue until Friday morning

09 January 2020 - 07:40 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Power utility Eskom said on Thursday Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 6am on Friday.

Breakdowns overnight on Wednesday resulted in the loss of 14,000MW of generation capacity, and emergency reserves were insufficient to meed demand for electricity on Thursday, when load-shedding will be implemented from 8am.

“Our teams continue to work tirelessly to return units from planned and unplanned outages,” Eskom said.

Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages, the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

