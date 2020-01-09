Economy LOAD-SHEDDING IPPs are ready and able to help plug power shortfall BL PREMIUM

As load-shedding grips the country yet again, independent power producers (IPPs) say they are ready and able to step into the breach and provide surplus electricity quickly and cheaply.

Their comments at an information session on Wednesday are in response to the government’s call for the independent power industry to detail if it has the capability to urgently provide 3,000MW, or 7.5%, of SA’s generation capacity, to plug Eskom’s supply shortfall.