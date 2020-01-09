LOAD-SHEDDING
IPPs are ready and able to help plug power shortfall
09 January 2020 - 05:10
As load-shedding grips the country yet again, independent power producers (IPPs) say they are ready and able to step into the breach and provide surplus electricity quickly and cheaply.
Their comments at an information session on Wednesday are in response to the government’s call for the independent power industry to detail if it has the capability to urgently provide 3,000MW, or 7.5%, of SA’s generation capacity, to plug Eskom’s supply shortfall.
