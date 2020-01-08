Economy Manufacturing points to a gloomy 2020 for SA’s struggling economy Bouts of load-shedding, persistent weak domestic demand and more intense global economic headwinds weighed on activity during the year BL PREMIUM

Business conditions in the manufacturing sector ended 2019 on a gloomy note and the return of load-shedding points to yet more pain for SA’s economy.

The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which gauges sentiment in a sector that accounts for about 14% of the economy, dropped in December to its lowest level in three months, capping a year in which it managed a positive reading just twice.