Manufacturing conditions close 2019 on gloomy note

Business conditions in the manufacturing sector deteriorated marginally during December, bringing 2019 to a gloomy close as the economy faced bouts of load-shedding and poor demand.

The seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) edged lower to 47.1 index points in December 2019 from 47.7 points recorded in November, according to the bank.

“The PMI paints a bleak picture of the performance of the manufacturing sector through the year as the headline PMI only managed to edge above 50 points for two months in the year,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Bouts of load-shedding and persistent weak domestic demand coupled with more intense headwinds from the global economy likely weighed on activity during the year.”

The ABSA PMI — released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research — is a monthly gauge of business conditions in the manufacturing sector. A reading below 50 points indicates a contraction in activity, while a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Manufacturing accounts for about 14% of SA’s GDP.

Two of the PMI’s subcomponents that track new sales orders and business activity, fell sharply to hit record lows.

Business activity levels fell to a seasonally adjusted reading of 36.6 index points, its lowest level since April 2017 — with respondents highlighting electricity cuts as a cause for the drop in production.

“The risk of further load-shedding in January dampens expectations for a strong recovery in output at the start of 2020,” the bank said.

New sales orders fell to 36.9 index points, its lowest level since May 2009. “Part of this weakness may stem from dwindling exports, with respondents noting a decline in exports for a second straight month,” Absa said.

These declines were somewhat countered by improvements in the three other subcomponents: employment, inventories and supplier deliveries. But the bank cautioned that of these three, only supplier deliveries came in above the 50-point expansion mark, with the others “still pointing to a worsening of conditions”.

After a brief recovery in November, the index tracking expected business conditions declined in December to 45.6 points. The return of load-shedding was cited as a likely cause, while some respondents may be concerned that export demand could continue to falter in the first half of 2020, according to the bank.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za