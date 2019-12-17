Uptick in private investment could be thwarted by a weak economy and power woes

Continued power cuts, depressed business confidence and uncertainty over the government’s weak fiscal position could weigh down a recent turnaround in private sector investment in SA’s embattled economy.

According to data from the SA Reserve Bank’s most recent quarterly bulletin, fixed investment by the private sector rose in the second and third quarters of the year by 15.8% and 10.8% respectively.

Fixed investment is important for boosting growth and creating jobs in an economy where unemployment is just shy of 30%. It has been a clarion call of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, which wants to attract $100bn in investment by 2023.

The “substantial rebound”, in investment from private businesses has helped drive increases in gross fixed capital formation, one of the few bright spots seen in recent GDP data, which revealed that the economy has shrunk by 0.6% in the three months ending in September.

Gross fixed capital formation — a measure of investment in the economy — rose by 5.8% and 4.5% in the past two quarters and comes after five consecutive quarters of decline.

The private sector’s share of gross fixed capital formation rose from 63.9% in 2015 to 70.9% in third quarter of 2019, according to the Bank’s figures.

The increase in private sector investment — due to increased spending on machinery and transport equipment — contrasts with flat investment by state-owned companies, and continued double-digit declines in investment by general government.

Capital expenditure by general government shrank 17.8% in the third quarter and 16.3% in the second quarter — making seven consecutive quarters of contraction.