PODCAST | It’s a wrap: SA’s economic outlook is bleak at the end of 2019

In the first part of the discussion, we look back at 2019’s major economic events

13 December 2019 - 12:53 Mudiwa Gavaza

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we take a look in the rear-view mirror at the year gone by in SA’s economy together with an outlook for the year ahead.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, an economist and director for Pax Africana Holdings, for the last show of 2019.

In the first part of the discussion, we look back at 2019’s major economic events. Hadebe gives a brief account of GDP growth for each quarter, looking at the factors that defined each period. He also looks at the performance of the country’s state-owned enterprises, monetary policy decisions by the SA Reserve Bank and the affect of the national elections held in May on the economy.

The second part of the show explores what the year to come may have in store. Hadebe switches to the international stage where the US-China trade war and a slowing global economy have had an effect on SA’s agriculture and mining products. Predicting when Washington and Beijing will resolves their differences is a hard question to answer at this point, he says.   

The discussion ends with Hadebe giving his thoughts on the first major economic events of 2019, being the annual budget by the Treasury and a possible ratings decision by agency Moody’s expected in the first few months of 2020.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production

