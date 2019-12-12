News Leader
WATCH: Why inflation has moderated to an almost nine-year low
Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about the latest consumer price index data
12 December 2019 - 10:13
The inflation rate hit an almost nine-year low, coming in at 3.6% in November.
It marks the third consecutive month that inflation has eased, transport costs being the main driver behind the decline.
Business Day TV spoke to Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank CIB about the latest consumer price index data.
Or listen to the full audio: