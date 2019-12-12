Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How some quick wins could jump-start the economy

RMB CEO James Formby talks to Business Day TV about what can be done to save SA’s ailing economy

12 December 2019 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

The country’s growth prospects are dim but RMB CEO James Formby believes there are low-hanging fruit that could help jump-start growth.

He joined Business Day TV to discuss the quick wins that could be achieved in 2020 to help restore the ailing economy and SA’s investment standing.

Or listen to the full audio:

