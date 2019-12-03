Economy

SA motorists will pay 22c/l more for petrol on Wednesday

The rand had strengthened about 0.85% against the dollar during the period under review, but the international price of petrol increased

03 December 2019 - 11:09 karl gernetzky
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Motorists will pay 22c more for a litre petrol from Wednesday, but about 15c less for diesel, the Central Energy Fund said on Tuesday.

The rand had strengthened about 0.85% against the dollar during the period under review, although the international price of petrol increased, and diesel and paraffin decreased.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 24c less.

Petrol also saw a 11.6c per litre increase due to annual margin adjustments on petrol, while there is a net increase of 6.05c a litre for diesel and illuminating paraffin.

The annual adjustments address margins for the wholesale, storage, handling and distribution sides of the business, which faced cost increases through the course of 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

