Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How consumers are celebrating Black Friday

FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about how the extreme sales could affect the SA economy

02 December 2019 - 07:49 Business Day TV
SA shoppers bought into Black Friday this year. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA shoppers bought into Black Friday this year. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

SA showed a more than 1,900% increase in sales on Black Friday in 2018 compared with an ordinary day, according to Black Friday Global Data.

A survey by PwC shows that SA consumers plan to spend 36% more in 2019 compared with last year. What effect would that have on the country’s overall growth metrics?

FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Clever brands are already prepared for Black Friday

Despite this year’s slow economy, both retailers and consumers are looking forward to a successful Black Friday on November 29
News & Insights
4 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Elbows out, purses ready — Black Friday is here

Bargain-hunting is apparently good for your mood, but is fighting over plastic playhouses worth it?
Opinion
3 days ago

Black Friday backlash against Amazon and excess in France

Activists staged protests denouncing rampant consumerism and ‘the social, environmental and fiscal damage’ Amazon helps create
World
2 days ago

Introducing Black Friday into Europe has been an act of self-harm

If protests persuade stores to cut back on the crazy, margin-destroying US shopping tradition, both the planet and profitability will benefit
Opinion
3 days ago

How SA’s Black Friday founder Takealot gets ready for the big day

As e-commerce becomes the norm, Takealot details just what it takes to get all aspects of its biggest selling day right
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.