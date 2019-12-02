WATCH: How consumers are celebrating Black Friday

SA showed a more than 1,900% increase in sales on Black Friday in 2018 compared with an ordinary day, according to Black Friday Global Data.

A survey by PwC shows that SA consumers plan to spend 36% more in 2019 compared with last year. What effect would that have on the country’s overall growth metrics?

FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.