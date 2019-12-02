News Leader
WATCH: How consumers are celebrating Black Friday
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about how the extreme sales could affect the SA economy
02 December 2019 - 07:49
SA showed a more than 1,900% increase in sales on Black Friday in 2018 compared with an ordinary day, according to Black Friday Global Data.
A survey by PwC shows that SA consumers plan to spend 36% more in 2019 compared with last year. What effect would that have on the country’s overall growth metrics?
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.
Or listen to the full audio: