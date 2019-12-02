NEWS ANALYSIS: Investment summit a confidence booster, but caution is needed
Pledges from companies are not guarantees and some investments made ‘were already in the plan’
02 December 2019 - 16:53
The neon-lit auditorium of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent investment conference — where business leaders leant into the reflected glory of the Springbok’s World Cup win and promised to invest in SA — is worlds away from the stream of depressing economic data published in its wake.
Business confidence levels have barely crawled back from 20-year lows, and the SA Reserve Bank’s leading indicator suggests growth in the next 12 months will not improve dramatically. High-frequency data for manufacturing, mining and the retail sector in recent weeks have all underwhelmed.
