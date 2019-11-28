WATCH: Nedbank on SA’s growth in 2020

Nedbank expects the local economy to grow modestly, with estimates for 2020 coming in at 1%.

That is higher than this year’s growth estimate of 0.4%, but strategists have warned that even that muted recovery in economic growth is at risk due to a growing budget deficit, bulging debt burden and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that continue to drain resources.

Nedbank CIB’s Avinash Kalkapersad joined Business Day TV to talk about the growth outlook for 2020.