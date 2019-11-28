News Leader
WATCH: Nedbank on SA’s growth in 2020
Nedbank CIB’s Avinash Kalkapersad talks to Business Day TV about SA’s embattled economy
28 November 2019 - 11:41
Nedbank expects the local economy to grow modestly, with estimates for 2020 coming in at 1%.
That is higher than this year’s growth estimate of 0.4%, but strategists have warned that even that muted recovery in economic growth is at risk due to a growing budget deficit, bulging debt burden and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that continue to drain resources.
Nedbank CIB’s Avinash Kalkapersad joined Business Day TV to talk about the growth outlook for 2020.
Or listen to the full audio: