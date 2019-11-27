Reserve Bank’s gauge puts more pressure on Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic activity indicator’s continued decline suggests forecasts for growth may be too high
27 November 2019 - 05:10
The Reserve Bank’s gauge of future economic activity fell for the 12th successive month in September, suggesting no respite any time soon for an economy stuck in its longest downward trend since World War Two and burdened by record unemployment.
The central bank’s composite leading indicator, a proxy for the business growth cycle in the coming six to 12 months, declined 1.6%, continuing a year-long losing streak that has persisted alongside sliding business and consumer confidence.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.