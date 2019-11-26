Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why S&P downgraded SA’s outlook

S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia talks to Business Day TV about what SA needs to do to return to a stable outlook

26 November 2019 - 09:40 Business Day TV
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS

SA runs the risk of sliding deeper into junk status. Moody’s, Fitch and now S&P Global have the country’s credit rating outlook on negative.

S&P, which already has the country’s overall credit rating at junk status, foresees a rapid worsening of the country’s debt metrics due to tepid GDP growth, upwardly revised fiscal deficits and the rising government debt burden.

S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia joined Business Day TV to discuss his perspective on the decision and what SA needs to do to return to a stable outlook.

S&P outlook heightens pressure on government to show progress

Agency warns of further downgrades due to ballooning debt and a lack of economic growth
Economy
1 day ago

Rand gains as trade war news lifts market sentiment

A move by ratings agency S&P Global to change the outlook on SA's credit rating from stable to negative had a muted effect on local markets
Markets
1 day ago

S&P Global warns SA may fall further into junk

The agency has lowered its outlook on the country’s ratings, citing myriad challenges ahead for both the government and the economy
Economy
3 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data to underscore SA’s bleak picture

Data releases begin with barometers on business confidence that could show further deterioration
Economy
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Why ratings agencies matter and interest rates won’t be cut soon

What is harder to forecast is whether the government will do what is needed to avert more downgrades
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.