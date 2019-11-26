WATCH: Why S&P downgraded SA’s outlook

SA runs the risk of sliding deeper into junk status. Moody’s, Fitch and now S&P Global have the country’s credit rating outlook on negative.

S&P, which already has the country’s overall credit rating at junk status, foresees a rapid worsening of the country’s debt metrics due to tepid GDP growth, upwardly revised fiscal deficits and the rising government debt burden.

S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia joined Business Day TV to discuss his perspective on the decision and what SA needs to do to return to a stable outlook.