Reserve Bank’s leading indicator drops off

26 November 2019 - 10:45 Lynley Donnelly
South African Reserve Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
The SA Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator declined in September, according to data published by the central bank on Tuesday.

The annual fall of 1.6% continues the streak of declines for the year. On a month-on-month basis it fell 0.6%.

The leading indicator offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months by measuring changes in a range of components over time, including among others the number of approved building plans, job advertisement space, manufacturing order volumes and passenger vehicles sold.

Decreases in four of the indicator’s nine components, outweighed increases in the remaining five, the bank said.

The largest negative contributions to the movement in the leading  indicator in September, came from declines in the number of residential building plans approved, and a deceleration in the 12-month percentage change in job advertisement space.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data to underscore SA’s bleak picture

Data releases begin with barometers on business confidence that could show further deterioration
1 day ago

JSE could be subdued on Tuesday despite trade war optimism

Positive signs in the US-China dispute lift sentiment, though the local bourse faces subdued Asian markets and a weaker Tencent
4 hours ago

Reserve Bank’s leading indicator slips for 11th straight month

The leading business cycle indicator fell 1.3% year on year in August, although this drop was slightly better than analysts feared
1 month ago

