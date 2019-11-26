IMF sounds warning on slow economic reform
Institution throws its weight behind changes proposed in Mboweni’s economic strategy paper
26 November 2019 - 05:10
The IMF has joined a chorus of voices putting pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to accelerate moves to boost economic growth and rein in debt.
The Washington-based institution, the go-to lender for countries in financial distress, also appeared to throw its weight behind reforms proposed in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic strategy paper.
