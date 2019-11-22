BREAKING NEWS: S&P Global warns SA may fall further into junk
The agency has lowered its outlook on the country’s ratings, citing myriad challenges ahead for both the government and the economy
22 November 2019 - 23:24
Ratings agency S&P Global changed its outlook on SA’s sovereign credit rating from stable to negative late on Friday, citing ailing growth and the government's worsening fiscal and debt trajectory.
“Low GDP growth, upwardly revised fiscal deficits, and a growing debt burden are damaging SA’s fiscal metrics,” the agency said in a statement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.