BREAKING NEWS: S&P Global warns SA may fall further into junk

S&P Global warns SA may fall further into junk The agency has lowered its outlook on the country's ratings, citing myriad challenges ahead for both the government and the economy

Ratings agency S&P Global changed its outlook on SA’s sovereign credit rating from stable to negative late on Friday, citing ailing growth and the government's worsening fiscal and debt trajectory.

“Low GDP growth, upwardly revised fiscal deficits, and a growing debt burden are damaging SA’s fiscal metrics,” the agency said in a statement.