Isuzu to invest R1.2bn in SA subsidiary

The deal is expected to generate an additional R2.8bn in orders from local components suppliers

11 November 2019 - 13:07 David Furlonger
Supersized tyres and elevated ride height deliver enhanced off-roading skills and an aggressive look. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Japanese truck maker Isuzu has confirmed that it will invest R1.2bn in its SA subsidiary to build the next-generation D-Max bakkie.

The deal is expected to generate an additional R2.8bn in orders from local components suppliers. Production of the new model is likely to start in 2023 when the current D-Max, launched in 2013, is due to reach the end of its life cycle.

Isuzu Motors SA chair Yoichi Masuda said on Monday that the investment had been made possible by government’s Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP). The first phase will expire at the end of 2021 but an amended version, offering similar investment and production incentives, will run to 2035.

“We fully support the requirements of the extended APDP,” he said.

The APDP is part of a broader SA automotive master plan, which requires the government to improve infrastructural and trade support to the motor industry.

Isuzu Motors SA came into being early 2018 after buying the assets of General Motors SA (GMSA), which disinvested from SA at the end of 2017. GMSA had previously built Isuzu trucks and bakkies on contract.

Isuzu Motors SA expects to build about 20,000 D-Max bakkies in 2019, rising to 29,000 in the next few years.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel says the investment “shows confidence in the SA economy's growth potential and will help secure more than 1,000 direct jobs at the plant”.

“The master plan, developed in partnership between government and industry, provides a good basis for companies to plan and gives policy certainty on which investment decisions can be made,” he said. 

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za

