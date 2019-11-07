Economy Government's effort to fix visa regime still to filter through, says Derek Hanekom Birth certificate requirement for foreign minors coming into SA has been abolished BL PREMIUM

The government's efforts to fix SA’s visa regime have yet to filter down to international airlines and embassy officials, newly appointed investment ambassador Derek Hanekom told Business Day.

SA’s visa regulations, put in place under former president Jacob Zuma, have largely been seen as a major obstacle to tourism growth. President Cyril Ramaphosa made fixing them one of his immediate priorities when he took office in 2018.