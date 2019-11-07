Government's effort to fix visa regime still to filter through, says Derek Hanekom
Birth certificate requirement for foreign minors coming into SA has been abolished
07 November 2019 - 18:24
The government's efforts to fix SA’s visa regime have yet to filter down to international airlines and embassy officials, newly appointed investment ambassador Derek Hanekom told Business Day.
SA’s visa regulations, put in place under former president Jacob Zuma, have largely been seen as a major obstacle to tourism growth. President Cyril Ramaphosa made fixing them one of his immediate priorities when he took office in 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.