SA receives R363bn shot in the arm as investors back Ramaphosa’s investment drive
The investment pledges from across the public and private sector come in an effort to turn around SA’s battling economy by boosting growth and creating jobs
06 November 2019 - 20:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $100bn (R1.5-trillion) investment drive got a boost on Wednesday when his second investment conference attracted pledges of up to R371bn from local and foreign companies, about a quarter more than he secured a year ago.
In what he described as a vote of confidence in SA and a sign that the economy is on the road to recovery, Ramaphosa said companies have pledged about R363bn, with a possible R8bn more awaiting regulatory and board approvals. All in all, the investment could “conservatively” lead to the creation of 412,000 jobs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.