Economy SA receives R363bn shot in the arm as investors back Ramaphosa's investment drive The investment pledges from across the public and private sector come in an effort to turn around SA's battling economy by boosting growth and creating jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $100bn (R1.5-trillion) investment drive got a boost on Wednesday when his second investment conference attracted pledges of up to R371bn from local and foreign companies, about a quarter more than he secured a year ago.

In what he described as a vote of confidence in SA and a sign that the economy is on the road to recovery, Ramaphosa said companies have pledged about R363bn, with a possible R8bn more awaiting regulatory and board approvals. All in all, the investment could “conservatively” lead to the creation of 412,000 jobs.