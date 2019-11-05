Economy

News Leader

Watch: Is a downgrade to junk from Moody’s inevitable?

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talk to Business Day TV about Moody’s negative outlook on SA

05 November 2019 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Moody’s negative outlook on SA’s sovereign debt comes as little surprise in light of the alarming picture painted in last week’s medium-term budget policy statement.

Moody’s kept SA at BAA3 but revised the outlook to negative, citing a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to discuss what the negative outlook means for SA.

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Action, reform, decisiveness needed, but pragmatism in short supply

Moody’s has been very clear that it is up to government now to consolidate expenditure and undertake growth boosting reform before February or … or ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Moody’s gives Tito Mboweni three months to deliver

Ratings agency says finance minister must come up with a credible plan to stabilise debt
Economy
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher on hopes of a US-China deal

Consumer confidence for the third quarter of 2019 is expected to be released on Tuesday.
Markets
15 hours ago

Moody’s puts SA on notice as it changes its outlook to negative

The outlook change reflects the ‘material risk’ that the SA government will not be able to stop the deterioration of its finances
Economy
3 days ago

Rand firmer as risk assets cheer US-China trade developments

A reprieve for SA from Moody’s Investors Service and risk-on trade in Asia point to a stronger start for the JSE on Monday
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.