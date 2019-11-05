News Leader
Watch: Is a downgrade to junk from Moody’s inevitable?
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine talk to Business Day TV about Moody’s negative outlook on SA
05 November 2019 - 09:46
Moody’s negative outlook on SA’s sovereign debt comes as little surprise in light of the alarming picture painted in last week’s medium-term budget policy statement.
Moody’s kept SA at BAA3 but revised the outlook to negative, citing a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine joined Business Day TV to discuss what the negative outlook means for SA.