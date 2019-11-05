Economy

SA motorists will get a fuel-price reprieve on Wednesday

Petrol and diesel will cost 13c to 16c less as a result of lower international oil prices

05 November 2019 - 08:24 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA motorists will pay a little less for fuel on Wednesday, as lower oil prices offset a depreciating rand in October.

In Gauteng, 95 and 93 octane unleaded petrol will drop by 13c a litre, while diesel will decrease by 14c-16c.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 23c less.

Lower oil prices offset a 0.58% depreciation in the rand to R14.9293/$ during the period under review, the Central Energy Fund said late on Monday.

A litre of 95 octane petrol will cost R16.08 a litre in Gauteng from Wednesday, which still represents an almost 30% rise from January.

So far in 2019, the price of Brent crude has risen 14.81%, while the rand has depreciated 2.87% against the dollar.

From April, motorists had to fork out an additional 15c for the general fuel levy and 5c for the Road Accident Fund. In June, a carbon tax of 9c a litre for petrol and 10c for diesel came into effect.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

