WATCH: Why manufacturing sentiment has improved
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the purchasing managers index
04 November 2019 - 11:57
SA’s business activity in the broader manufacturing sector rose in October, hitting 48.1 points from a revised 45.1 the previous month.
The rise in the headline index was driven by improvements in the business activity and new sales orders indices.
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to make sense of the data.
