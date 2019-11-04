Economy

WATCH: Why manufacturing sentiment has improved

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the purchasing managers index

04 November 2019
Picture: 123RF/HAMIK

SA’s business activity in the broader manufacturing sector rose in October, hitting 48.1 points from a revised 45.1 the previous month.

The rise in the headline index was driven by improvements in the business activity and new sales orders indices.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to make sense of the data.

