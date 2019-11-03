Economy Be serious about electric cars by reducing import tariffs, says BMW SA's chief Tim Abbott says growth in electric vehicles sales requires concerted action by manufacturers, government and business BL PREMIUM

The sooner the government realises electric cars are not meant for golf courses, the sooner they will make an impact on the South African market, Tim Abbott, MD of BMW SA, said on Friday.

Petrol and diesel cars attract 18% duty when imported into SA. Electric vehicles (EVs) are hit with a 25% penalty. Despite saying it wants to grow the number of EVs on SA's roads, the government has yet to cut the tariff, a throwback to the days when the only EVs were golf carts.