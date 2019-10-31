Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How the rand reacted to the medium-term budget

Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank talks to Business Day TV to about the factors affecting the local currency

31 October 2019 - 10:36 Business Day TV
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was under pressure on Wednesday afternoon after finance minister Tito Mboweni presented his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

There are suggestions, however, that the trend will be short-lived, especially as focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve later on Wednesday evening.

Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank joined Business Day TV to discuss the factors affecting the local currency.

Rand subdued with all eyes on budget speech

The US Fed’s monetary policy decision is likely to drive global markets on Wednesday
Markets
1 day ago

JSE likely to take lead from weaker Asian markets on Wednesday

Asian markets are subdued ahead of the expected interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners leap while banks and financials slump on budget news

The rand plummeted during Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget, which laid bare the country’s dire economic position
Markets
17 hours ago

Rand slumps as government expects wider budget deficit

Analysts expect the rand to weaken further should ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service lower its outlook on Friday
Markets
19 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE subdued as focus shifts to US Fed decision

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver the mid-term budget on Wednesday, with investors awaiting more details on the Eskom restructuring
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.