WATCH: How the rand reacted to the medium-term budget
Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank talks to Business Day TV to about the factors affecting the local currency
31 October 2019 - 10:36
The rand was under pressure on Wednesday afternoon after finance minister Tito Mboweni presented his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
There are suggestions, however, that the trend will be short-lived, especially as focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve later on Wednesday evening.
Reezwana Sumad from Nedbank joined Business Day TV to discuss the factors affecting the local currency.